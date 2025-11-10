Namibia: Natis Extends Weekend Operating Hours in Windhoek

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced that its Windhoek-based Natis offices will now operate on weekends to improve service delivery and ease congestion ahead of the festive season.

From 8 November to 14 December, the Natis Valley office in the Northern Industrial Area and the Natis Tall Street office at Ausspannplatz will open every Saturday and Sunday from 08h00 to 14h00.

In a media release issued on Friday, RA says the extended weekend operations aim to make Natis services more accessible to the public. Services available during this period include motor vehicle registrations and renewals, issuing of special permits, licence renewals, bookings, roadworthy tests and learner and driver's licence bookings.

"The initiative is aimed at enhancing service delivery, accessibility to the public and decongesting our offices in time for the festive season. Hence, the public is encouraged to take advantage of the extended weekend services," the statement reads.

The public can follow the Roads Authority Namibia Facebook page for updates and further information.

