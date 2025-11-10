South Africa: Eastern Cape Launches Pioneering Oceans Economy Blueprint for Maritime Growth

The Eastern Cape has become the first province to launch a dedicated Oceans Economy Satellite Account, a data-driven blueprint mapping the province's total maritime potential across shipping, fishing, tourism, and offshore gas exploration. While the account highlights controversial areas such as offshore gas, it also indicates tourism as among the sector's top three contributors.

What is the Oceans Economy?

The Oceans Economy refers to the range of economic activities that promote the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

Eleven years ago, the scoping study by the National Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy Secretariat, found that the ocean's economy could contribute up to R177-billion...