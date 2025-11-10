South Africa: Poor Facilities Deny Eastern Cape Athletes Official Records

Young athletes in the Eastern Cape are setting records, but poor stadium standards mean their achievements won't be officially recognised.

Performances by Eastern Province youth athletes will not make it into the record books anytime soon. Not because their performances are not good enough, but because the entire province does not have a facility capable of capturing their record-breaking efforts.

This came to light earlier this month when parents were notified that, despite their children's exceptional performances that qualified them to represent their province at the national championships next year, their records will not be recognised.

None of the three main athletics stadiums in Nelson Mandela Bay normally used for provincial-level events adheres to the international standards that would allow athletes' records to be documented for posterity.

While the government made promises that funding would be made available for one stadium to be upgraded in the near future, the province's athletics board said no timelines had yet been given.

The revelation came earlier this month when athletes competed at the Eastern Province Athletics (EPA) High Schools, Seniors and Masters League, in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Several athletes, competing across sporting codes in high school age groups, celebrated new provincial records. However,...