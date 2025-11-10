Zimbabwe: Injured Warriors Star Knowledge Musona Ruled Out of Squad to Face Qatar and Saudi Arabia

9 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Warriors star Knowledge Musona has been dropped from the Warriors squad to face Qatar and Saudi Arabia due to an injury.

The 35-year-old suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday while playing for his side, Scottland FC, in a league match against Green Fuel FC.

Musona's absence was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), who have since revealed that the talented forward will be replaced by European-based midfielder Tivonge Rushesha.

ZIFA also confirmed that Scottland FC striker Tymon Machope is no longer available for the upcoming two games as he suffered a calf injury on Saturday during the same match in which Musona picked an injury.

Machope will be replaced by Simba Bhora defender Isheanesu Mauchi in the Warriors squad.

Zimbabwe is set to play Algeria in Saudi Arabia on Thursday before being hosted by Qatar four days later for another match.

The upcoming Thursday game will mark coach Marian Marinica's debut since his appointment last week.

