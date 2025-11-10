African Development Fund Approves $9 Million Grant for Nature-Based Flood Adaptation to Increase Community Resilience in Western Rwanda

The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund has approved a grant of $9.4 million to the Republic of Rwanda to finance the Nature-Based Flood Adaptation Project to strengthen the climate resilience of communities and water infrastructure in the western districts of Karongi and Rusizi.

The project aims to build climate resilience in flood-prone catchments of Rusizi and Karongi districts by implementing nature-based flood adaptation and promoting community-led soil conservation and catchment restoration. Expected outcomes include reduced flood and landslide exposure, decreased soil erosion and water siltation, and improved land productivity.

An estimated 1.2 million residents will gain from improved early warning systems and better protection of key water resources, while over 620,000 people will benefit from reduced flood risk. Other activities include the reforestation of 10,000 hectares, construction of vegetated flood barriers, and rehabilitation of degraded riverbanks and hillsides. More than 6,000 people will receive climate adaptation training and 120 technical students will gain practical experience in eco-engineering and water management.

"By using nature as our first line of defence, we are helping Rwandan communities adapt to a changing climate while creating jobs, restoring ecosystems, and securing their future," said Lazarus Phiri, Principal Water and Sanitation Engineer and project task manager.

Flooding and landslides have repeatedly devastated this region, claiming lives, damaging schools and water systems, and undermining livelihoods. Through nature-based solutions -- such as reforestation, terracing, and riverbank stabilisation -- the project will reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and increase agricultural productivity. These actions will protect key public infrastructure, including roads, schools, and water treatment facilities, from recurring damage. It will also improve access to safe and reliable water supply in Karongi -- supporting the sustainability of the Kivu Belt Water Project, being financed by the Bank Group.

The initiative aligns with Rwanda's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy and supports the African Development Bank Group's goals under ADF-16 to build sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure and inclusive livelihoods.

Ultimately, this project will demonstrate how nature-based solutions can deliver lasting impact -- protecting lives today while building prosperity for tomorrow.