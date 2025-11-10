Zimbabwe: Agama FC Seals PSL Promotion, As N'ombeyawora Misses Out

AGAMA FC snatched the Northern Region Soccer League (NSRL) Division One title from fellow contenders N'ombeyawora on the final matchday after beating Oden FC 4-0.

The result saw Agama leapfrogging Scott Sakupwanya's N'ombeyawora, who were favorites to win the title as they headed into the final matchday sitting on top of the log before suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat against MWOS Under 19.

Agama's 4-0 win saw them move to 88 points on the final log standing of the season, two points ahead of N'ombeyawora, who remained at 86 points after their defeat.

The Mt Darwin side's promotion was enabled by Gray Kufandada, who scored a hat trick in his side's 4-0 win.

In a twist of events, the Northern Region Division One League executive had to rush to Banket for Agama's coronation after the N'ombeyawora match, as they had initially taken the trophy along with them.

Agama FC will now join Hunters FC from the Eastern Region League, Hardrock from the Central Region League, and Bulawayo Chiefs on the list of the four Premier Soccer League promoted teams.