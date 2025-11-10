Zimbabwe: Agama FC Seals PSL Promotion, As N'ombeyawora Misses Out

9 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

AGAMA FC snatched the Northern Region Soccer League (NSRL) Division One title from fellow contenders N'ombeyawora on the final matchday after beating Oden FC 4-0.

The result saw Agama leapfrogging Scott Sakupwanya's N'ombeyawora, who were favorites to win the title as they headed into the final matchday sitting on top of the log before suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat against MWOS Under 19.

Agama's 4-0 win saw them move to 88 points on the final log standing of the season, two points ahead of N'ombeyawora, who remained at 86 points after their defeat.

The Mt Darwin side's promotion was enabled by Gray Kufandada, who scored a hat trick in his side's 4-0 win.

In a twist of events, the Northern Region Division One League executive had to rush to Banket for Agama's coronation after the N'ombeyawora match, as they had initially taken the trophy along with them.

Agama FC will now join Hunters FC from the Eastern Region League, Hardrock from the Central Region League, and Bulawayo Chiefs on the list of the four Premier Soccer League promoted teams.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.