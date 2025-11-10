Ethiopia: Corridor Development Boosts Dire Dawa As Premier Investment, Tourist Hub

Addis Ababa — The ongoing corridor development project has rapidly enhanced Dire Dawa's appeal as both a tourist destination and a key investment hub, according to local officials.

The officials told ENA that this major initiative is contributing significantly to the city's aesthetic transformation, as well as its social and economic dynamism.

According to Wondwosen Jenber, Head of the Project Construction Office for the Dire Dawa Administration, the first phase of the 11-kilometer corridor has already cemented Dire Dawa's position for investment and tourism.

He noted that the development is strategically aligned with the city's historic railway line and terminal, significantly improving accessibility and movement for both visitors and residents.

Ermias Tadesse, Head of the Museum and Cultural Houses Group at the Culture and Tourism Office, highlighted that the corridor's design complements the city's 130-year-old railway heritage, a feature that is already driving increased tourist inflows.

The corridor development is creating a markedly more favorable environment for business, according to Abera Mengistu, Coordinator of the Investment Project Research, Information, and Promotion Team.

"As a result, investor participation has increased. In the first quarter of this fiscal year alone, new investors with a combined registered capital of over 35 billion birr received permits and began operations," he reported.

The upcoming second phase, covering 16 kilometers, is set to further accelerate the city's social and economic activities.

This next stage will be implemented in collaboration with relevant institutions and will feature modern amenities, including pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, and green public spaces.

The route will stretch from Sabyan Bridge to the Free Trade Zone, linking major economic and residential areas.

According to the officials, the corridor development will continue to play a vital role in promoting Dire Dawa's image as a modern, green, and business-friendly city, all while meticulously preserving its cherished historic identity.