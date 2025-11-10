Ethiopia: Mega Projects and Infrastructure Drive Gander City's Transformation - Residents

Addis Ababa — Enthusiastic residents say Gondar City is entering a new era, fueled by massive government-backed development projects that are preserving its past and securing its future.

From the restoration of internationally recognized heritage sites like Emperor Fasil's Palace to the renewed construction of vital infrastructure like the Megech Irrigation and Drinking Water Dam, the city is witnessing tangible proof of committed leadership and peace.

According to residents who spoke to ENA, Gondar City is undergoing a significant transformation, with a wave of mega development projects being implemented under the special attention of the federal government, hailing the transformation as the city's revival and the dawn of a new historical chapter.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently visited Gondar to review the progress of these initiatives and officially reopened the historic Emperor Fasil Church, which has been fully renovated and restored.

The residents praised the government's efforts, citing the transitional administration's committed and hardworking leadership dedicated to tangible national development.

Mera Abtew stated that the ongoing projects under the Prime Minister's leadership have revived Gondar's legacy as a center of civilization, architecture, and art.

"Although Ethiopia has seen many leaders throughout its history, only Prime Minister Abiy has rescued the heritage of Emperor Fasil Palace from the existential threats they faced through restoration and repair," he noted.

Similarly, Admasie Demoz highlighted that the restoration of Emperor Fasil palace, recognized as a site of international heritage, has preserved the city's rich history and reinforced its long-standing cultural identity.

"The Prime Minister said, 'Gondar is being reborn,' and we are ready to stand alongside our leaders to make history and contribute to this new chapter of revival," he added.

Residents also commended the focus on advancing key infrastructure, including the Megech Irrigation and Drinking Water Dam, which has overcome major challenges and is now making significant construction progress.

The extensive corridor development projects, carried out with strong public participation, have visibly transformed the city.

Resident Fiseha Adane noted that these efforts have enhanced Gondar's appearance and are boosting tourism.

"The high attention given by the Prime Minister and his administration to Gondar's development has not only turned promises into action but has also brought great joy and hope among the people," he said.

He emphasized that these ongoing mega projects are a direct result of the peace and stability currently prevailing in the area, stating that residents are ready to play their part in maintaining sustainable peace to ensure continued progress.

The renewed construction of the Megech River Irrigation and Drinking Water Project and the Azazo-Gondar Concrete Asphalt Road, long-standing public demands, is now underway. The corridor development project, in particular, is vital for beautifying the city, spurring economic growth, and creating a welcoming environment for visitors.

The Emperor Fasil Palace, part of the larger Fasil Ghebbi complex in Gondar, faced near extinction after close to 400 years of neglect. Through extensive renovation and maintenance work, this treasured UNESCO World Heritage site has been preserved and recently received a new lease on life.

On November 7, 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew and senior officials, officially inaugurated the extensively refurbished Fasil Palace Compound. The Premier noted the project will preserve the site's history while enhancing its beauty and accessibility.

The meticulous restoration involved repairing iconic palace structures, including those of Emperors Fasil, Yohannes I, and Eyasu I, improving pathways, and carefully restoring key buildings using traditional materials like cedar and wanza wood to maintain the authentic character of Ethiopia's ancient capital, alongside significant upgrades to visitor amenities such as a new tourist center and improved security systems.