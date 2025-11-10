Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Proves Nation-Building Requires Vision, Determination, and Unity

Addis Ababa — Senior leadership members of the Prosperity Party (PP) have stated that Addis Ababa stands as a living demonstration that both a city and a nation can be built through strong determination, visionary leadership, and unity of purpose.

During a visit to various development projects across the capital, the party's senior members affirmed that the remarkable progress witnessed in Addis Ababa serves as a model for sustainable urban growth and national transformation.

The delegation visited key projects including the city corridor and riverside developments, housing construction sites, and supply enhancement initiatives, which are reshaping the city's landscape and improving residents' livelihoods.

Mestefe Mohammed, Chief Administrator of the Somali Regional State, said that Addis Ababa's ongoing development projects are enhancing Ethiopia's image both nationally and internationally.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have seen infrastructure projects that strengthen the city's status as a center for conference tourism. The determination and leadership driving these efforts demonstrate the country's potential for transformation," he noted.

Tilahun Kebede, Chief Administrator of the South Ethiopia Regional State, remarked that the development results seen in Addis Ababa and the Oromia Regional State confirm that the nation is on the right path toward prosperity.

"The progress we are witnessing is proof that Ethiopia is advancing in line with the vision of national renewal. We are committed to achieving even greater success as we move forward," he said.

Menete Mundino, Deputy Speaker of the Central Ethiopia Regional State Council, on her part, emphasized that the capital's development experience provides valuable lessons for other cities across the country.

"The achievements of Addis Ababa will serve as an example for all. It is now time to take practical and coordinated actions to ensure the sustainability of our development," she stated.

The PP leadership reiterated that the transformation of Addis Ababa reflects what can be achieved through unity, commitment, and collective effort.

They expressed confidence that the city's success will continue to inspire similar progress across all regions of Ethiopia.