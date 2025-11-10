South Africa: NSC Exams Progressing Smoothly At Halfway Mark

As the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations reach the halfway mark, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has reported that the overall administration of the exams continues to proceed smoothly, with stability, integrity and efficiency across all nine provinces.

More than 920 000 candidates are currently writing their final examinations at 6 800 examination centres nationwide.

"Despite the scale and logistical complexity of this process, the vast majority of sessions have unfolded without disruption, a reflection of the strength of the DBE's examination systems, the dedication of invigilators and educators, and the discipline shown by learners," the department said in a statement.

While a few isolated incidents have been reported, including limited community protests, and minor administrative and technical challenges, the department said these have been swiftly and effectively managed through established risk management and contingency measures.

"These timely interventions continue to demonstrate the preparedness and resilience of South Africa's examination system, which is built on firm safeguards to maintain fairness and credibility," the department said.

The DBE also responded to public discussions around the perceived difficulty of the 2025 Mathematics Paper 1 and Paper 2, assuring learners, parents and the public that all NSC papers are carefully designed to assess a full range of cognitive skills, in line with curriculum standards.

The department said each paper is designed to include a balanced mix of fundamental concepts and higher-order problem-solving questions.

"Importantly, the standardisation process overseen by Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, ensures that any variations in performance trends are scientifically reviewed before final results are approved.

"Should any paper prove more challenging than expected, this process guarantees that no learner is unfairly disadvantaged. Confidence in the integrity, credibility and fairness of the examination system therefore remains well placed," the department said.

The department extended appreciation to learners, parents, educators, provincial teams, law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and community leaders for ensuring a peaceful and secure examination environment.

As the exams enter their final stretch, the DBE appealed to communities to continue protecting schools as zones of learning and peace.

"Any form of protest or unrest that disrupts teaching, learning or examination activities undermines the hard work and aspirations of thousands of learners nationwide," the DBE said.

Learners are also encouraged to manage exam anxiety by maintaining a balanced routine, getting enough rest, eating well and taking short breaks while studying.

"Candidates are reminded that calm focus and confidence go a long way [towards preparation, and a positive mindset remains the best tool for success," the DBE said.

With the continued cooperation of all South Africans, the department said it remains confident that the 2025 NSC examinations will conclude successfully, upholding the high standards and credibility that define the national education system. -