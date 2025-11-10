South Africa: Civil Society Unites for a Just, Inclusive and Sustainable Future

As South Africa prepares to host the 2025 G20 Summit, civil society is mobilising to ensure that the voices of ordinary people are heard at the Civil 20 (C20) South Africa Summit taking place from 12 - 14 November 2025 in Ekurhuleni.

The Civil 20 (C20) South Africa Summit is set to bring together leaders, activists and advocates from across the globe for a key platform advancing social justice, equality and sustainable development.

The three-day C20 Summit will feature plenaries with keynote speakers, ministers and global CSO leaders. It will also feature roundtable engagement to ensure robust debates and engagements, side events and exhibitions showcasing innovations, campaigns and community voices.

"This landmark gathering will not only amplify Africa's voice within the G20 framework but also reaffirm the power of civil society as a catalyst for change in an increasingly divided and unequal world," the Government Communication and Information System said in a statement.

Under the theme: 'Civil Society for a Just, Inclusive, and Sustainable Future', the C20 Summit will unite 500 participants from across the African continent and beyond to shape collective policy priorities, advocate for accountability and strengthen solidarity among global citizens.

The C20 South Africa Summit will serve as a platform for consultation, advocacy and consensus-building among civil society actors ahead of the G20 Social Summit taking place on 18 - 20 November 2025.

The objectives of the C20 summit are as follows:

Consolidate African civil society priorities into the C20 South Africa agenda.

Engage diverse stakeholders (NGOs, grassroots movements, academia, trade unions, faith groups and youth) in shaping recommendations.

Strengthen solidarity between global and local civil society in addressing interconnected crises: inequality, climate change, health, technology and gender justice.

Publicly unveil the C20 Policy Pack that was presented to the G20 Presidency.

Entertainment reflecting South Africa's diversity and heritage.

Exhibitions by partners to promote the work they do and facilitate engagement with the participants.

The summit's expected outcomes include a consolidated C20 South Africa Policy Pack aligned with G20 priorities, strengthened global solidarity and South-South cooperation among CSOs.

It also includes practical commitments for advocacy beyond the 2025 G20 Summit and enhanced visibility of African civil society in shaping global discourse. - SAnews.gov.za