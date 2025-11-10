South Africa: Spotlight On Public Employment Programmes

9 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed government's commitment to scaling up training, accountability and pathways into real economic opportunities for participants in public employment programmes.

The Deputy President said this while chairing the inaugural meeting of the Public Employment Programmes Inter-Ministerial Committee (PEP-IMC) on Friday. It IMC was established to strengthen coordination, oversight and impact across the country's public employment initiatives.

"We are pleased as the PEP-IMC that this inaugural meeting has sat today. We also reaffirm the importance of scaling up training, accountability and pathways into real economic opportunities for participants.

"We remain steadfast in ensuring that PEPs promote impactful skills development initiatives and long-term work opportunities to the participants, who are drawn from our communities," Mashatile said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Chaired by the Deputy President and deputised by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, the committee brings together various Ministers overseeing the implementation of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and related initiatives.

Held virtually, the meeting discussed measures to improve the implementation of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and strengthen collaboration among PEPs, thereby addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty within the South African communities.

The committee also focused on improving recruitment processes, holding public bodies accountable for performance, and ensuring that training within PEPs leads to permanent employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

The PEP-IMC was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to enhance coordination and ensure that public employment programmes play a more strategic role in advancing social protection, and tackling unemployment and poverty across South Africa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.