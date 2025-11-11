Egypt: Wafa Assurance Completes Acquisition of Delta Insurance in Egypt

Morocco's listed insurer Wafa Assurance (BVC: WAA), a subsidiary of Attijariwafa Bank (BVC: ATW), has finalised the purchase of a 63.4 percent stake in Egypt's listed insurer Delta Insurance (EGX: DEIN) from Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH). The deal is valued at about $67 million, following a mandatory tender offer at EGP 40 per share launched in June 2025.

Upon closing, Wafa Assurance plans to delist Delta Insurance from the Cairo Stock Exchange and merge Delta's life-insurance arm into its existing Egyptian subsidiary, Wafa Life Insurance Egypt, established in 2021.

The group will gain access to Delta's non-life and health insurance lines in Egypt, a country of more than 120 million people where insurance penetration remains under 1 percent. For EKH, the divestment marks a shift back toward its core businesses in energy, industrial services, and infrastructure.

The move underscores Moroccan corporations' increasing capability to execute regional strategic investments. The next major task will be the integration of Delta's operations and alignment with Wafa Assurance's digital, inclusion, and service-delivery standards.

Key Takeaways

This acquisition gives Wafa Assurance a broader platform in Egypt's under-penetrated insurance market, enabling expansion beyond life into non-life and health segments. Egypt's insurance sector offers significant growth potential given its low coverage rate and large population. By taking over a listed operator and bringing it into its fold, Wafa Assurance accelerates its regional footprint and sets a precedent for cross-border consolidation in North Africa. Successful integration will require harmonising systems, cultures and regulatory frameworks. Wafa Assurance will need to leverage its Moroccan experience in digitalisation and customer inclusion to upgrade Delta's capabilities and capture untapped demand. At the same time, the operation will test the firm's ability to absorb and re-position a full insurer rather than build from scratch in a new market. If executed well, the move could position the group as a major multi-line insurer in Egypt and a regional player in premium growth across Africa.