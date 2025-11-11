South Africa: Cell C Targets JSE Listing Via $450m Private Placement

10 November 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

Cell C, South Africa's third-largest mobile operator, plans to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through a private placement of shares currently held by The Prepaid Company (TPC), a subsidiary of Blu Label Telecoms and majority shareholder in Cell C.

The listing, subject to market conditions and JSE approval, aims to raise about R7.7 billion. A portion of the proceeds will be channelled to a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) investment vehicle to broaden ownership, while the remainder will be used by TPC to reduce debt, fund working capital, and pay dividends. Cell C itself will not receive any funds directly from the offer.

This planned IPO marks a potential turning point for Cell C, which has undergone multiple restructuring efforts since Blu Label's 2017 investment, currently giving it a 49.5% stake. The listing would provide liquidity to existing shareholders, unlock value for investors, and offer market transparency as Cell C seeks to stabilise operations in a competitive telecom landscape dominated by Vodacom and MTN.

Key Takeaways

While the proceeds will primarily benefit TPC, the transaction could strengthen Cell C's balance sheet indirectly by easing shareholder leverage pressures. The move also aligns with South Africa's broader push for capital-market revitalisation and enhanced B-BBEE participation in major listings. If approved, Cell C would become the first South African telecom operator to go public since Telkom's listing in 2003, underscoring renewed investor appetite for local tech-infrastructure plays and signalling the next stage of Blu Label's turnaround strategy for the embattled carrier.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

