Tunisia: WildyNess Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Travel Platform

WildyNess, a Tunisian B2B2C traveltech startup, has closed its pre-seed funding round for an undisclosed amount, co-led by Bridging Angels and the African Diaspora Network. The investment marks one of North Africa's first venture-backed rounds in Community-Based Tourism (CBT) -- a segment often overshadowed by fintech and e-commerce.

Founded in 2021 by Achraf Aouadi and Rym Bourguiba, WildyNess connects conscious travellers with authentic local experiences co-created alongside tourism micro-entrepreneurs. The startup distinguishes itself from mass-market platforms by curating immersive, sustainable, and culturally rooted experiences.

Before raising any capital, WildyNess achieved $300,000 in organic sales since its 2022 launch, entirely without paid marketing.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

WildyNess' pre-seed raise validates a growing appetite for impact-driven travel experiences in Africa and the Middle East. The funding will fuel the company's regional expansion into Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, while strengthening its technology infrastructure and marketplace capabilities. Founders Aouadi and Bourguiba, both engineers, are positioning WildyNess as the first mover in a fast-emerging vertical that combines sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation. According to Aouadi, "the future of travel is not in volume, but in authenticity and impact." The support from Bridging Angels and the African Diaspora Network brings not only capital but also access to strategic markets and global networks. By empowering tourism micro-entrepreneurs and promoting community-based travel, WildyNess is redefining how travellers engage with destinations -- offering a scalable, tech-enabled alternative to mass tourism that supports local livelihoods and inclusive digital growth across North Africa and the MENA region.