Somalia: Somaliland Tightens Borders, Rejects Somalia-Issued Travel Documents

Hargeisa — Somaliland has declared that visas or travel authorizations issued by Somalia are not valid for entry into its territory, tightening control over its borders and reinforcing its immigration sovereignty.

In an official directive issued on Sunday, the Department of Immigration and Border Control said:

"Visas or travel authorizations issued by Somalia are not valid for entry into the Republic of Somaliland. Such documents will not be recognized at any Somaliland border point. Individuals presenting these documents will be refused entry and may be subject to lawful procedures in line with national immigration regulations."

The directive clarified that foreign nationals intending to visit Somaliland can either obtain a Visa on Arrival at Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) or Berbera International Airport (BBO), or apply in advance for an Entry Permit Visa through the nearest Somaliland Embassy, Mission, or Consulate.

"These include offices in Kenya, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Taiwan, Turkey, Djibouti, and other accredited locations," the statement said.

It added that:

"Holders of a valid Somaliland Entry Permit Visa or a Somaliland Residence Visa may enter the country through any officially designated border crossing point, subject to normal immigration inspection."

The order, signed by Commissioner Mohamed Hussein Farah, said it takes immediate effect under the Immigration and Border Control Law (Law No. 109/2025) and will remain in force "unless amended or superseded by a subsequent directive issued by the competent authority."

Somaliland, which declared the restoration of its statehood from Somalia in 1991, runs its own government, military, and currency, and maintains effective control over its territory. Widely regarded as one of the most stable and democratic areas in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland continues to seek international recognition as an independent state.

