Zimbabwe: Underperforming Councils Face Legal Action in 2026, Govt Warns

The government has warned that local authorities failing to meet service delivery standards will face legal action starting in 2026 as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to modernise urban development and achieve Vision 2030.

Speaking during a tour of the revived Nokmalok Housing Project in Chegutu, Chief Director of Spatial Planning and Development Shingirai Mushamba who represented Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, said authorities must now deliver results or face consequences.

"Non-performance or performance below minimum service delivery standards is an offence punishable in terms of the law," Mushamba said.

He said the country could not meet its development goals if officials maintained a "9-to-5 mindset," urging civil servants to adopt a culture of round-the-clock productivity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mushamba said the Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP)'s renewed activity signals government's determination to provide serviced and sustainable human settlements.

He added that the upcoming Urban State Land Management Act expected to come into effect in 2026 will tighten oversight and enforce accountability across local authorities.

He commended UDCORP for resuscitating the long-stalled Nokmalok project describing it as a testament to collaborative effort.

"We must build on this by embracing innovation, partnerships and a stronger work ethic," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Director of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Marian Mutenga standing in for the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities said the government's housing policy remains central to achieving the one-million-unit housing target under both the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and NDS2.

"Urban development is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about creating communities of dignity, opportunity and progress," she said.

UDCORP officials revealed that the corporation has reduced the Nokmalok project cost from US$40 million to US$22 million after implementing value-for-money audits while corporate governance compliance now stands at 96%.

UDCORP Chief Executive Joey Shumbamhini said the self-contained settlement will feature residential, commercial, institutional and recreational facilities making it a model for future urban planning projects.

"Today we celebrate the successful resuscitation of our flagship housing project. We urge rural district councils to partner with UDCORP so that no one and no place is left behind."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked government ministries, stakeholders and beneficiaries for their patience saying the organisation was moving from promises to tangible milestones.