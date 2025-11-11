Kenya: Stronger Justice-Security Collaboration Will Deliver Fairer Justice - Murkomen

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for stronger collaboration across Kenya's justice sector, emphasizing that harmony between security and justice is crucial for national peace.

Speaking at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2024/25 and the Justice Sector Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework at Safari Park Hotel, CS Murkomen underscored the need for partnership across all arms of government.

"Our arms of government are like the legs of a stool, each critical in its own way, but not useful without the other two," he said, referring to the Judiciary, Legislature, and Executive.

"A nation is not made peaceful by force alone, nor by laws alone, but by the harmony between both. Security without accountability diminishes justice. Justice without security cannot flourish."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Murkomen highlighted that the Ministry of Interior sits at the core of the justice sector, overseeing the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Probation and Aftercare Services, and the National Crimes Research Centre through the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

He stressed that each institution plays a vital role in a continuous system serving Kenyans from investigation to rehabilitation.

"When one part stumbles, the whole system feels it. When we work together, justice moves faster and works better," he said.

The CS lauded the newly launched MEL framework, designed to track the speed and effectiveness of justice delivery.

"Let us be honest, Kenyans are impatient and rightly so. When someone reports a crime, they want action. When a case goes to court, they want it resolved. Delayed justice erodes public confidence and allows crime cycles to continue," he added.

CS Murkomen also issued three key recommendations drawn from nationwide security and service delivery dialogues.

He urged the judiciary to address what he described as "excessively lenient" bail decisions, particularly for repeat or serious offenders, which undermine public trust.

He called for the strengthening of court users' committees and closer collaboration among justice sector stakeholders, especially at the grassroots level.

Additionally, he advocated for accelerated digitization and reforms to make justice more accessible and affordable.

Murkomen pledged continued support for the NCAJ and key criminal justice reforms, including the enactment of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code reforms, urging all institutions to embrace mutual accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The demand for justice and security keeps growing. Our supply must keep pace. This report and the MEL framework are roadmaps for delivering the justice Kenyans deserve," he said.

The event was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Principal Secretaries, heads of justice sector institutions, ambassadors, and other dignitaries.