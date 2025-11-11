Kenya: Gospel Artist Betty Bayo Dies After Battle With Leukaemia

Nairobi — Celebrated Kenyan gospel artist Betty Bayo has died after a short battle with leukaemia. The family confirmed that the "Eleventh Hour" hitmaker passed away on Monday afternoon at around 1 pm while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to a family representative, Betty had been admitted to KNH on Friday after being transferred from AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road. "She was suffering from excessive bleeding. The doctors did their best, but the will of God has prevailed," the family spokesperson said in the company of her relatives and partner.

Her ex-partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, also confirmed the heartbreaking news, describing her as "a woman of strength and faith."

Betty Bayo rose to prominence with her uplifting gospel song "Eleventh Hour", a powerful track about hope and divine intervention that became an anthem across churches and gospel platforms nationwide. The song cemented her place among Kenya's most influential gospel voices.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tributes from fellow artists, fans, and industry leaders have since poured in, praising her humility, creativity, and devotion to her ministry.

"She leaves behind a strong legacy of spiritual encouragement and exceptional contribution to the gospel music industry," read one condolence message shared by colleagues.

Beyond her music, Betty was admired for her versatility as a content creator and her influence in fashion and lifestyle, inspiring many with her resilience and authenticity.

Betty and Pastor Kanyari were previously married but later separated. Despite their split, they maintained a cordial relationship and co-parented their children.

Her body has since been moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital Mortuary as funeral arrangements begin.

Fans and ministry partners continue to mourn her passing, remembering her as a woman of faith whose music and life testified to perseverance, hope, and divine grace.