Tanzania: With 34% of Deaths, Tanzanians Cautioned Against NCDs

Dar Es Salam — As the national commemoration of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Week begins today, the Ministry of Health has urged citizens to undergo regular health checkups to detect diseases early and begin treatment.

According to the ministry, global and local statistics show an increasing number of cases, with estimates indicating that more than 34 percent of deaths in Tanzania are caused by Non-Communicable Diseases.

Information released by the ministry on Monday noted that it is important for Tanzanian citizens to check their health often and detect diseases due to the fact that the symptoms of these diseases are often detected late, but can be prevented.

Moreover, the ministry asked citizens to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet with proper nutrients, exercising for at least 30 minutes daily, avoiding tobacco and alcohol use, and seeking early treatment to prevent and control non-communicable diseases.

Non-communicable diseases include cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, mental health conditions, kidney diseases, sickle cell disease, and some respiratory illnesses. Global and local statistics show an increasing number of cases, with estimates indicating that more than 34 percent of deaths in Tanzania are caused by these diseases.

For the year 2025, these commemorations will be held from November 10 to 15, to increase public awareness about the dangers of non-communicable diseases and the importance of taking collective action to prevent and control them.

This year's celebration is under the theme "Take Action, Control Non-Communicable Diseases," which emphasizes the responsibility of each individual to take steps to protect their health and help society achieve well-being.