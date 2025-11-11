Tanzania: Dodoma Residents Urged to Respect, Value People With Disabilities

Dodoma — DODOMA residents have been urged to respect and value people with disabilities and to refrain from using derogatory language that causes psychological and emotional harm.

The call was made by an official from the Foundation for Disabilities Hope, an organisation advocating for the rights and welfare of people with disabilities, Mr Mwamrisho Kasule, who expressed concern over the negative attitudes that persist within society.

He said the use of derogatory names and stigmatising language contributes to discrimination and reinforces harmful stereotypes against people with disabilities.

"The use of inappropriate language and names can deeply affect how we treat others, especially those living with disabilities," Mr Kasule said.

He added that when individuals are called names that highlight their impairments or weaknesses, it can damage their self-esteem and affect how they perceive themselves within the community.

Mr Kasule further pointed out that Tanzania has enacted several laws to protect the rights of people with disabilities, including those with albinism and the visually impaired, stressing that their rights must be respected and that they should enjoy equal opportunities in society.

Citing the 2022 Population and Housing Census, he said 11.2 per cent of Tanzanians live with some form of disability, up from 9.3 per cent recorded in the 2012 census, a rise that underscores the need for increased awareness and inclusion.

For her part, an official from the same organisation, Ms Irene Julias, said the foundation continues to engage communities in changing perceptions and discouraging the use of demeaning language toward people with disabilities.

"Our goal is to promote understanding, respect and inclusivity so that people with disabilities can live with dignity and be recognised for their abilities, not their limitations," she said.