Tanzania: Dodoma Residents Urged to Seize Free Medical Screening Opportunity

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard and Mariam Said

Dodoma — DODOMA residents have been urged to take advantage of a three-day free medical screening camp for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to be held at Nyerere Square Recreation Park from tomorrow until Friday this week.

Announcing the initiative, Dodoma City Director, Dr Frederick Sagamiko said the exercise, the first of its kind in the city, aims to encourage early diagnosis and prevention of life-threatening conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and various forms of cancer.

"The health screening services will run daily from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Residents from Dodoma and nearby councils are all welcome to attend," Dr Sagamiko said.

He explained that the medical campaign is a joint effort between the Dodoma City Council, the Ministry of Health, and the Association of Tanzanian Graduates from Korea.

Dr Sagamiko added that the outreach will provide free check-ups for breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and other NCDs, urging residents to turn up in large numbers.

"This is an opportunity for every citizen to know their health status. Early detection saves lives," he emphasised.

The campaign runs under the theme "Take Action, Prevent Non-Communicable Diseases," highlighting the government's commitment to promoting community health and wellbeing.

According to city officials, the exercise also marks a new chapter in Dodoma's public health initiatives, bringing essential services closer to the people while fostering a culture of prevention over cure.

