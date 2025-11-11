Uganda: Seven Candidates Seek to Unseat Nantaba As Kayunga Woman MP

Eight women have kicked off campaigns for the Kayunga District Woman Member of Parliament seat, setting the stage for one of the most competitive races in the district's political history.

Incumbent Ida Erios Nantaba, the former State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, is seeking a fourth term after representing the district in Parliament for three consecutive terms.

Nantaba's challengers include Harriet Nakwedde of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Jacklyn Birungi of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Agatha Nalubwama (Independent), Margaret Nabirye (Independent), Teddy Bukirwa (Independent), Shamim Nakayiza (Independent), and Jane Nakaddu of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Four of the contenders -- Nakwedde, Nalubwama, Nabirye, and Birungi -- previously faced Nantaba in the 2021 General Election. In that race, Nantaba emerged victorious with 42,725 votes, followed by Nakwedde with 37,117, Birungi with 10,202, Nalubwama with 9,237, and Nabirye with 3,648.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Birungi, the daughter of Kayunga District NRM Chairperson Moses Karangwa and former Resident District Commissioner for Buvuma, said she rejoined the race to "end years of ineffective representation."

"In her three terms in Parliament, there's little to show. She rarely debates and only returns to the district during election time," Birungi said.

She also accused Nantaba of fueling divisions and exploiting land conflicts for political gain. Birungi pledged to focus on women's economic empowerment and restoring unity among Kayunga residents if elected.

New entrants Bukirwa and Nakayiza said they are determined to inject fresh energy into Kayunga's politics.

"I have not been part of the political wrangles in this district. My focus will be on uniting the people," Nakayiza said.

Nakwedde, widely regarded as one of Nantaba's strongest challengers, maintains that she was unfairly denied victory in 2021 and remains committed to delivering transparent and people-centered leadership.

"Even without being an MP, I've supported education by providing books and mattresses to needy learners. I've also helped the youth and the elderly. With parliamentary resources, I can do much more," Nakwedde said.

She also participated in the 2022 Kayunga District by-election, which she lost amid allegations of vote rigging.

Responding to criticism, Nantaba defended her record, citing her active involvement in resolving land disputes and helping residents reclaim their property.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"People claim I'm never in the constituency, but when I'm in one sub-county, those in another may not know. Those are lies spread by my opponents," Nantaba said.

She dismissed accusations of poor performance, arguing that she has been targeted by "corrupt leaders and land grabbers" because of her firm stance against corruption and illegal land acquisition.

Located in central Uganda, Kayunga District has an estimated population of 460,000 and comprises four constituencies -- Bbaale, Ntenjeru North, Ntenjeru South, and the Woman MP seat. The district is further divided into 13 sub-counties, 71 parishes, 407 villages, and 338 polling stations.

As the 2026 General Election approaches, all eyes will be on Kayunga to see whether Nantaba can retain her seat for a fourth term, or whether one of her challengers will finally unseat the long-serving legislator.