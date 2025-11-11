Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Reaffirms Strong Security Partnership With European Union

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday welcomed Johan Borgstam, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region, at the Special Forces Command Headquarters. The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding security partnership between Uganda and the EU.

This engagement served as a follow-up to initial discussions held in November 2024, underlining the ongoing dialogue and strategic cooperation between the Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the European Union.

Speaking during the meeting, Muhoozi highlighted the importance of continued collaboration.

"Uganda values the European Union's unwavering commitment to regional stability. Your support through the EU's Great Lakes Strategy has been instrumental in reinforcing peace and security in our region. We consider this technical cooperation a cornerstone of our strengthened partnership," he said.

The discussion also focused on the UPDF's external operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. Muhoozi emphasized the critical role of these operations in supporting regional peace.

"Our engagements beyond Uganda's borders are aimed at stabilizing conflict-affected areas, and we appreciate the EU's consistent backing of these efforts," he said.

Borgstam, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, commended the UPDF's contribution to regional stability.

"It is a privilege to meet with General Kainerugaba and the UPDF leadership. We recognize and applaud Uganda's pivotal role in promoting peace and security across the Great Lakes Region," he said.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Jan Sadek, Head of the EU Delegation to Uganda, and his deputy, Guillaume Chartrain. On the UPDF side, the delegation included Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Joint Staff, and Brig Gen Paddy Ankunda, Assistant Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security - Defence Engagement and International Affairs.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue, deepening technical cooperation, and jointly addressing security challenges in the region.