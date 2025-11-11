South Africa: Storm-Damaged Schools Still Not Repaired After Four Years

KwaZulu-Natal government says a contractor started work last week, but we saw no evidence of this when we visited the schools on Monday

Repair work has stalled at two storm-damaged public schools in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, leaving learners to study in overcrowded prefabricated classrooms.

Storms in December 2021 left several classrooms at Celumusa Secondary School and Haladu Primary School without roofs or windows. The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department provided mobile classrooms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Independent Development Trust, with funds from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, appointed Motsewarona Construction in April 2023 to repair the schools by April 2024. R8.5-million was allocated to the project. But the deadline passed with almost no work done.

Mlungisi Mtshali, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, said that the work stalled after "unforeseen delays primarily due to the contractor's cashflow constraints". Other government departments owed Motsewarona Construction money, and therefore, the company was unable to complete the work, said Mtshali.

Mtshali said that a new contractor, Intandokas Construction, has since been appointed, and construction started on 3 November.

But when GroundUp visited the schools on Monday, there was no sign that construction had started. Senior teachers at Haladu Primary School said they have not been informed about the new contractor.

At Celemusa Secondary, a senior teacher said that department officials pitched up at the school last week unannounced, but the school's management could not meet with them because they were busy overseeing exams.