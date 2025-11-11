Mozambique: Non-Communicable Diseases Responsible for 29% of Deaths

10 November 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have revealed that chronic non-communicable diseases are responsible for 29 per cent of deaths in the country.

According to Health Minister Ussene Isse, who was speaking at the closing session of the First Scientific Meeting on Cardiovascular Health, an event that took place in Maputo, the most notable such diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and kidney disease.

"In order to reverse the problem, we call for greater intervention and scientific rigour', the minister said.

Isse highlighted the strengthening of primary care as essential for the continuous monitoring of cardiovascular health, noting that 65 per cent of the population lives in rural areas, where access to specialist care is limited.

He added that the continuous training of health professionals is crucial to improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

For his turn, Fidélio Citefane, the specialist from the Mozambique Heart Institute who chaired the meeting, said that 33 per cent of the Mozambican population suffered from high blood pressure,, which is the biggest risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

"Maputo city and province record about 300 deaths per month related to these diseases, associated with increased sedentary lifestyles and the consumption of processed foods and foods with excessive salt, especially among young people', he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.