Mozambique: Non-Communicable Diseases Responsible for 29% of Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have revealed that chronic non-communicable diseases are responsible for 29 per cent of deaths in the country.

According to Health Minister Ussene Isse, who was speaking at the closing session of the First Scientific Meeting on Cardiovascular Health, an event that took place in Maputo, the most notable such diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and kidney disease.

"In order to reverse the problem, we call for greater intervention and scientific rigour', the minister said.

Isse highlighted the strengthening of primary care as essential for the continuous monitoring of cardiovascular health, noting that 65 per cent of the population lives in rural areas, where access to specialist care is limited.

He added that the continuous training of health professionals is crucial to improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

For his turn, Fidélio Citefane, the specialist from the Mozambique Heart Institute who chaired the meeting, said that 33 per cent of the Mozambican population suffered from high blood pressure,, which is the biggest risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

"Maputo city and province record about 300 deaths per month related to these diseases, associated with increased sedentary lifestyles and the consumption of processed foods and foods with excessive salt, especially among young people', he said.