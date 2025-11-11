Ethiopia: Collective Commitment Pivotal for Sustainable Solutions to Migration, IDPs - African Experts

Addis Ababa — African experts have reaffirmed the indispensability of collective commitment, cooperation, and homegrown solutions in addressing the challenges of migration and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the continent.

They emphasized the need for a unified and forward-looking approach to tackle the growing humanitarian challenges arising from migration and displacement in Africa.

The 5th Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Internally Displaced Persons (STC-MRIDPS) is currently underway under the theme "Re-Imagining Migration and Pivoting Humanitarian Architecture in Africa."

During the opening session, Hervé Kuaté, UNHCR Representative to the African Union (AU) and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), emphasized that the session is not only a forum for dialogue but also a platform to translate commitments into action.

He also stressed the need to develop policies that protect migrants, refugees, stateless persons, and IDPs efficiently while advancing Africa's vision for sustainable development.

Enos Chibombe, Deputy Director General of the Department of Immigration of the Republic of Zambia and outgoing chair of the committee, also noted the need for African-led humanitarian responses to current challenges.

"For too long, our humanitarian efforts have depended on external resources and actors. This vulnerability must be urgently addressed to support the adoption of African solutions for the African continent," he stated.

Chibombe also called for sustained attention to migration, forced displacement, and refugee issues, underscoring the importance of harmonizing efforts among Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and member states.

Strengthening coordination between the AU, RECs, and national structures is vital for building a unified and efficient continental response mechanism, he noted.

The forum is undertaking from 10-12 November 2025 in Addis Ababa, which brought together AU Commission officials, ministers, and experts responsible for migration, immigration, and forced displacement matters.

The STC-MRIDPS is expected to review, validate, and endorse key migration and humanitarian frameworks and strategies that align with the African Union's Agenda 2063, focusing on critical policies and reports to strengthen migration governance and humanitarian response across the continent.

The expert session will be followed by the Ministerial Segment, scheduled for 13-14 November 2025 at the African Union Commission Headquarters.