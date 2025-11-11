South Africa: Health Department Allays Fears Over Tshwane Typhoid Cases

The National Department of Health has reassured Tshwane residents that there is no cause for alarm regarding recent reports of typhoid fever in the district, confirming that most affected individuals have fully recovered.

This is after new cases have emerged in areas that had no reported infections last year, prompting increased monitoring.

Between 1 January and 31 October 2025, a total of 48 cases were recorded - marking a decline compared to the same period in 2024.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, of the reported cases, Bronkhorstspruit accounts for 22 (46%), Hammanskraal for 17 (35%), with eight cases in Pretoria West and one in Pretoria East.

In the Hammanskraal region, the department stated that the spread of typhoid fever has reached all areas, namely Sekampaneng Block C, Kanana Extension 2, Kanana Greenfield, Suurman Section 1, Suurman Ridge, Temba, Unit 7 and Mashimong.

"The majority of these cases have recovered after they were in self-isolation because only a few cases experienced severe symptoms, which required isolation and were monitored in the hospital. So far, I can assure you, the situation is under control," the department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, told the SABC.

Typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi and can be life-threatening if untreated.

"The infection is primarily transmitted through food or water contaminated with the bacteria, often through faeces or food prepared by a person who is infected with typhoid, as well as watering crops with contaminated water."

The department has since urged the public to practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and safe water before eating or preparing food, after using the toilet or changing a baby's nappy and before breastfeeding or bathing children.

"In settings where water is not readily available, hand sanitisers containing at least 60% alcohol are recommended."

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, constipation, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and general body aches are advised to visit their nearest clinics or hospital for immediate medical attention.