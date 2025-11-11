Uganda: President Museveni Bids Farewell to Bishop Okude of Katakwa Diocese in Kenya

President Museveni has joined hundreds of Christians in bidding farewell to Rt Rev John Okude Omuse, the outgoing Bishop of Katakwa Anglican Diocese in Kenya, who retired after nine years of dedicated service.

The farewell ceremony took place at St. John's Cathedral Katakwa and was attended by prominent leaders, including Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo, Minister Hellen Grace Asamo, Members of Parliament from Teso sub-region, and cultural leader Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot.

Bishop Okude, 65, was consecrated as the third Bishop of Katakwa Diocese on August 28, 2016, succeeding Rt Rev Zack Epus, who had reached the mandatory retirement age of 65 according to the Anglican Church of Kenya.

The event commenced with a thanksgiving and retirement service presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Jackson Ole Sapit, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a message delivered by Vice President Alupo on behalf of President Museveni, the Ugandan leader praised Bishop Okude for his faithful ministry across East Africa and the world.

"I want to thank God for keeping Bishop John Okude in good health, both physically and spiritually," Museveni said.

He further commended the bishop for serving God's people with dedication, compassion, and loyalty, and appreciated the Christian faithful for supporting his ministry.

During his tenure, Bishop Okude oversaw significant spiritual and social development in Katakwa Diocese.

The diocese has seen 36 clergy ordained, 1,900 mothers enrolled in the Mothers' Union, 1,500 men in KAMA, 20,000 confirmations, 32 church foundations laid, 26 modern churches consecrated, and vicarages opened.

Former Bishop Epus pledged to continue praying for Okude, while Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma lauded him for promoting interfaith unity and facilitating grassroots development.

Arthur Osia, Private Principal Secretary to Kenya's President Ruto, described Okude as a courageous and consistent leader who worked effectively with the national government.

Oku Kaunya, MP for Teso North Constituency, highlighted Bishop Okude's commitment to reconciliation and forgiveness, while Teso South MP Mary Otucho described him as a model of hard work and encouraged prayers for political leaders, including President Museveni.

Cultural leader Emorimor Papa Paul Sande Emolot called for unity among the Iteso in both Kenya and Uganda.

Bishop Okude is scheduled to hand over office on February 28, 2026, to his successor, yet to be elected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Kenya Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His retirement marks the end of a tenure that strengthened both the spiritual and social fabric of the Katakwa Diocese.