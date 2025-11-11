Uganda: Incumbent MPs Take Calm Approach to Campaigns, Shun Flashy Launches

Parliamentary campaigns officially kicked off across Uganda on Monday, with some candidates opting for high-profile, flashy events to attract attention.

However, many incumbent MPs are taking a more subdued approach, insisting that their work on the ground speaks for itself.

Speaking to Nile Post at Parliament, several sitting MPs downplayed the need for extravagant campaign launches, noting that the Electoral Commission's campaign timeline provides ample opportunity to reach voters.

"The campaign timeframe is enough for us to traverse the whole constituency without panic," said MP John Musila.

"We're not bothered by flashy campaigns; our work on the ground speaks volumes, and voters just need to be reminded about the continuity of our manifesto."

These legislators plan to focus on grassroots engagement and policy discussions rather than publicity stunts. "We'll launch our campaigns at the right time," said MP Nsegumire Kibedi.

"Our people know what we've done, and they'll decide based on our performance."

Meanwhile, the MPs called on security agencies to remain neutral during parliamentary campaigns, expressing concern over the potential politicization of security forces in the presidential race.

"We want security to stay neutral and allow us to campaign peacefully," said MP Allan Ssewanyana.