Uganda: Munyagwa Urges Wakiso and Makindye-Ssabagabo Residents to Resist Intimidation and Vote Freely

The Common Man's Party (CMP) presidential flag bearer, Mubarak Munyagwa, has urged residents of Wakiso District and Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality to remain steadfast and refuse to be intimidated by security operatives as Uganda heads into the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing supporters during his campaign tour in Kitende, Nsaggu, Katale, and surrounding areas, Munyagwa encouraged citizens to vote for leaders of their choice without fear or coercion.

"No one should intimidate you into voting for a leader you don't want. Stand on your feet and make your voice heard. The power to change this country lies in your vote," Munyagwa told cheering supporters.

He stressed that genuine democracy begins when citizens are free to choose their leaders, adding that such freedom fosters accountability and better service delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When people freely choose their leaders, those leaders become accountable to them. It is the first step towards solving the challenge of poor service delivery that has affected our communities for years," he said.

Munyagwa also called for unity among residents, emphasizing that meaningful change requires collective effort and courage.

He reiterated CMP's commitment to promoting democracy, fairness, and equal opportunity for all Ugandans.

The former Kawempe South Member of Parliament has been touring several districts to rally support for CMP parliamentary and local government candidates, including Busiro South aspirant Joshua Mutekanga and Makindye-Ssabagabo contender Javiira Nsamba.

His message comes amid heightened political activity nationwide, with various parties urging voters to remain alert and defend their constitutional rights as the election season intensifies.