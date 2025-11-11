Uganda: NUP Kicks Off Kampala Campaigns, Unveils MP and Local Government Flagbearers

The National Unity Platform (NUP) on Sunday launched its Kampala MP and local government flagbearers' campaigns at Katwe Playground, in a colorful event organised by Zahara Luyirika, the party's flagbearer for the Makindye West parliamentary seat.

The rally drew hundreds of supporters who cheered as various candidates shared their visions for Kampala's transformation and their resolve to challenge the ruling establishment.

Lusagala Bosco, the NUP flagbearer for Makindye Mayor, urged residents to back what he termed "a new generation of leaders ready to build a new Uganda."

Eugenia Nassolo, contesting for Lubaga South MP, pledged to fight for fair representation, saying she would ensure that "Kampala people get their fair share."

Kato Mufumbiro, speaking on behalf of imprisoned Nakawa East candidate Waiswa Mufumbiro, delivered a message of courage and resilience, assuring supporters that Waiswa "remains unshaken and part of the struggle."

Zahara Luyirika, who organized the event, called her campaign "a protest vote for Makindye residents demanding better governance," promising inclusive leadership and stronger advocacy for women.

Lewis Rubongoya, NUP's Kampala Central MP candidate, condemned the neglect of underprivileged neighborhoods, saying, "Katwe has been abandoned by those in power, but NUP will revive its residents."

Ronald Balimwezo, the party's flagbearer for Kampala Lord Mayor, appealed for unity and commitment to NUP's mission of transforming the city.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi addressed the gathering, explaining that party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) was in Rukiga District mobilizing national support.

Ssenyonyi decried Uganda's current governance, saying, "We have become a laughing stock across the world--let's do what we can to cause a new Uganda now."

He added that in NUP's envisioned government, "the opposition will have their full freedom," contrasting it with what he called a repressive environment under the current administration.

Supporters waved red flags, sang party anthems, and chanted pro-Kyagulanyi slogans, symbolically "holding the umbrella" for their leader.

Organizers announced that the next rally will take place tomorrow at Namungoona Playground in Lubaga, as NUP continues its Kampala-wide campaign trail.