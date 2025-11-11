Uganda: Alert for Katonga Bridge As Installations Cause Temporary Traffic Delays

Motorists using the Kampala-Masaka Highway should expect temporary traffic delays at Katonga Bridge beginning Tuesday, November 11, as the Ministry of Works and Transport commences the installation of precast girders -- a key phase in the reconstruction of the vital highway link.

According to the ministry, the works will continue until November 21, 2025, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon, and again from 2pm to 6pm daily.

The activity will involve transporting and installing large, heavy concrete girders using cranes, a process that requires periodic halts to ensure public safety.

The reconstruction of Katonga Bridge, located in the vast marshland along the Kampala-Masaka Highway, follows the extensive flooding in May 2023 that washed away sections of the structure and cut off road transport between central and southwestern Uganda for weeks.

Since then, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has been undertaking the rebuilding project, which aims to deliver a stronger and climate-resilient bridge designed to withstand future flooding.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry urged motorists to cooperate with traffic management teams and follow guidance from the contractor to avoid accidents and congestion.

"Precast girder installation poses a safety risk to traffic flow because the beams are extremely heavy and large, requiring slow movement and crane lifting across the road carriageway," the ministry said.

"Motorists are therefore advised to follow traffic guidance and exercise patience during these operations."

The works mark a significant milestone in the restoration of one of Uganda's most crucial transport corridors, linking Kampala to Masaka, Mbarara, Kabale, and the border with Rwanda.

The project is part of the government's broader effort to upgrade and climate-proof national road infrastructure, particularly those prone to flooding.

Over the past two years, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has been implementing emergency and long-term interventions to stabilize the Katonga River section, including diversion routes and the installation of culverts to improve water flow.

Traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal but periodic, with some temporary diversions likely during the lifting and placement of the girders.

The Ministry has assured the public that all safety protocols will be observed throughout the construction period.

The completion of the Katonga Bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel disruptions and improve connectivity between Uganda's central and western regions, boosting trade and mobility along one of the busiest highways in the country.