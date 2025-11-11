Zimbabwe: Pursue a Proper Career! - Hwende Slammed Over U.S.$150,000 MPs Loan Demand

Opposition legislator Chalton Hwende has come under fire for demanding US$150,000 loans for Members of Parliament (MPs) as part of their welfare packages.

Hwende made the proposal during the pre-budget seminar held in Bulawayo, arguing that legislators deserve improved conditions of service.

The Kuwadzana East MP's remarks have, however, drawn widespread criticism, particularly given the ongoing plight of civil servants who continue to decry poor salaries and working conditions in the public sector.

Former legislator Fadzayi Mahere chided Hwende for demanding the loan facility for MPs.

"In my humble view, being an MP should not be viewed as a 'career' but as a vocation and opportunity to serve. It's not the place to seek financial reward or make a living if that's what you're after.

"If you want a well-paid job or to make sensible money, then pursue a proper career wholeheartedly. What you'll find is that if you have a solid career, you'll make what you earn monthly from being in Parliament in less than an hour," said Mahere.

This is not the first time that the MPs have raised eyebrows over loan facilities.

In 2023, MPs received US$40,000 loans from the government as part of their benefits, a move that was widely condemned by civic groups.

Critics have also questioned the timing of Hwende's remarks, coming as Zanu PF pushes for constitutional amendments to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure, a process that will require parliamentary approval.

In response to the backlash, Hwende defended his comments, insisting that he was merely pointing out an existing precedent.

"The uncomfortable truth is that everyone who has been an MP since 2000 for the opposition and ruling party has received cars, stands, loans, medical aid, salaries, bonuses and some even got cars from (former RBZ governor) Gono outside parliament, but they are your favourites you will pretend like you don't know," said Hwende.