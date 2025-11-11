Zimbabwe: Supreme Court Partly Overturns U.S.$818,000 Award to Ex-Petrozim Boss, Orders Fresh Assessment of Damages

The Supreme Court has partly overturned a Labour Court ruling that awarded former Petrozim Line deputy general manager Johannes Manyenga more than US$818,000 in back pay and damages, ordering the lower court to recalculate compensation after finding that he had been "double compensated."

The ruling, delivered by Justice Hlekani Mwayera sitting with Justices Susan Mavangira, Lavender Makoni and Tendai Uchena, found that the Labour Court misapplied key principles in quantifying damages in lieu of reinstatement and issued an order "not sounding in money," contrary to established law.

"The court a quo misdirected itself in its quantification of damages. It should not have awarded damages in addition to back pay and benefits, as this resulted in double compensation," said Justice Mwayera in the judgment.

The case stemmed from a long-running employment dispute between the state-linked petroleum firm and its former senior executive, who was dismissed in 2019 after being found guilty of misconduct.

His dismissal was later quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2023, which ordered reinstatement or damages in lieu of reinstatement if reinstatement proved untenable.

When Petrozim declined to take him back, the Labour Court ordered the company to pay him over US$818,000, broken down into US$608,535 in back pay and benefits and US$210,263.52 in damages, plus a company vehicle, leave pay and pension contributions.

However, the Supreme Court found the lower court's assessment "inconsistent with settled law," saying it failed to properly apply the principle of mitigation of loss, which limits compensation to the period an employee would reasonably take to find new employment.

"An employee who has been dismissed, whether lawfully or unlawfully, is not entitled to sit around and do nothing. He must mitigate his damages by looking for and taking temporary employment when available," Justice Mwayera said, citing earlier rulings.

The apex court further ruled that the Labour Court erred by issuing a non-monetary order directing Petrozim to sell its vehicle to Manyenga without determining its value or considering the company's internal policy.

"It is trite that once a court finds reinstatement untenable and proceeds to award damages, the resultant order must be sounding in money," the judgment stressed.

The Supreme Court therefore set aside several paragraphs of the Labour Court's judgment--including those relating to additional damages, interest, vehicle sale, and pension contributions and remitted the case for a fresh assessment of damages in line with Petrozim's vehicle policy.

In a partial victory for Manyenga, the Supreme Court upheld his cross-appeal, directing that he be paid an enhanced amount of US$734,994.16 in back pay and benefits, which includes an additional US$126,459.16 in contractual entitlements such as professional subscriptions and allowances initially excluded by the Labour Court.

Each party was ordered to bear its own costs.