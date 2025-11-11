Uganda: NUP MPs in Kassanda Pledge to Consolidate Party Support As 2026 Campaigns Begin

The National Unity Platform (NUP) Members of Parliament in Kassanda District have pledged to maintain the party's dominance in the area as they agreed to conduct joint campaigns ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Among the NUP leaders in Kassanda are Frank Kabuye Kabuye, MP for Kassanda South; Patrick Nsamba Oshabe, MP for Kassanda North; and Flavia Nabagabe Kalule, Woman MP for Kassanda District.

Joined by other party members and flag bearers, they officially launched the joint campaigns on Monday at Myanzi Playground in Kassanda South.

Frank Kabuye, the MP for Kassanda South and host of the event, said the large turnout demonstrated NUP's continued strength in the district.

"As you can see, people love NUP. This shows that NUP is still strong, and we are ready to retain our support," Kabuye said.

He revealed plans to win the remaining Bukuya Constituency--currently represented by a ruling NRM member--and the LCV chairperson seat, which is held by a Democratic Party member.

"We have already set off in high gear to take over those positions because, in the last elections, we managed to secure three major MP seats," Kabuye added.

Patrick Nsamba Oshabe, MP for Kassanda North, urged unity and continued trust in NUP candidates.

"I want to call upon all of you to continue supporting NUP flag bearers because they have never disappointed you. You can bear me witness that many deals have been brought before us in Parliament, but we refused to be corrupt," Nsamba said.

He also emphasized the need for NUP to take over the LCV seat to ensure accountability.

"This time round, we have a flag bearer for the LCV position because, in 2021, we supported Mr. Kasirye Zzimula, who eventually failed to deliver. None of us can hold him accountable," he explained.

Flavia Nabagabe Kalule, Woman MP for Kassanda District, said joint campaigns were crucial as the country moved toward what she termed a "protest vote."

"Our people should remember that we are heading into a protest vote, and that's why we have decided to meet them jointly," Nabagabe said.

She also called on voters to guard their ballots to secure meaningful change.

"I remind our people to ensure that on voting day, they protect their votes in a keen way because that is the only path to a new Uganda," Nabagabe added.

Kassanda District comprises three constituencies--two of which are represented by NUP MPs--alongside the Woman MP seat.