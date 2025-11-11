Rwanda: Expect Heavy Rains, Strong Winds in Mid-November - Weather Office

Rainfall amount ranging between 30 and 150 millimetres is expected across Rwanda from November 11 to 20, according to the latest forecast by Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The amount is projected to be above the long-term average, which typically ranges from 25 to 90 millimetres for this period.

Rainy days are expected to range between three and five depending on location, with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) identified as the main factor influencing rainfall patterns.

Rainfall forecast

The highest rainfall, ranging from 120 to 150 millimetres, is expected in most parts of the Western and Northern provinces, as well as in some areas of Muhanga, Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts.

Rainfall between 90 and 120 millimetres is expected in some parts of the City of Kigali, Northern, Western and Southern provinces, and parts of Bugesera, Gatsibo and Nyagatare.

Moderate rainfall ranging between 60 and 90 millimetres is expected in parts of Kigali, Bugesera, Rwamagana, Kayonza and Ngoma districts, as well as in central parts of Nyagatare and Gatsibo.

The remaining areas of the Eastern Province are likely to receive 30 to 60 millimetres.

Temperature forecast

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 30°C, which is within the usual average for this period.

The highest temperatures, between 28°C and 30°C, are expected in several parts of Kigali, Rwamagana, Kayonza, Nyagatare, Bugesera, Kirehe, Gatsibo and the Amayaga region.

Cooler daytime temperatures, between 20°C and 22°C, are forecast in areas of Nyabihu, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Musanze and neighbouring districts.

Night-time temperatures are expected to range from 9°C to 19°C. The lowest, between 9°C and 11°C, are expected in parts of Nyabihu, Musanze, Ngororero, Nyaruguru and Nyamagabe, while warmer night temperatures, between 17°C and 19°C, are likely in parts of Kigali, Bugesera, Kayonza, Kirehe, Gatsibo and the Amayaga region.

Wind forecast

Moderate to strong winds, ranging from 4 to 12 metres per second, are expected across the country.

Stronger winds, between 8 and 12 metres per second, are likely in parts of Rubavu, Kigali, Kayonza, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Rusizi, Karongi and Rutsiro, among others.

Moderate winds, between 4 and 6 metres per second, are expected in many parts of Nyagatare, Gakenke, Ngoma, Gicumbi, Muhanga and Ruhango districts.

Other parts of the country are forecast to experience winds ranging from 6 to 8 metres per second.