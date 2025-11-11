South Africa: JSE Lists Oribi Global Growth Prescient Actively Managed ETF

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has listed the ORBIGG - the Oribi Global Growth Prescient AMETF - on its Main Board.

The fund is managed by Prescient Management Company, and the investment strategy and portfolio construction are led by Oribi Capital Partners. Standard Bank serves as the independent trustee under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act (CISCA).

ORBIGG is designed for investors seeking long-term global growth. It invests in large, high-quality multinational companies listed in developed markets across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The fund targets returns above South African inflation (CPI) plus six percentage points and offers exposure denominated in hard currencies, enabling diversification outside the domestic market.

The white-label structure allows Oribi to leverage its global investment expertise while using Prescient's regulatory and operational platform. With this listing, the number of ETFs on the JSE rises to 122, and total ETF market capitalisation on the exchange stands at approximately R247 billion.

Key Takeaways

The listing of ORBIGG marks an important shift in South African investment options by giving local investors access to a truly global equity fund structure that emphasises developed-market, hard-currency exposure. As inflation and currency risks persist within domestic and emerging markets, funds like ORBIGG offer a new way to build long-term real returns. The fund's objective of CPI plus six percentage points is significant because it suggests a focus not just on nominal growth but on maintaining purchasing power over time. The white-label partnership between Oribi and Prescient signals how asset managers are leveraging regulation-ready platforms to launch sophisticated offerings without building infrastructure from scratch. For the broader asset-management industry, the listing underscores growing interest in cross-border, globally diversified strategies, and may prompt further innovation in Africa-facing investment products. Successful uptake will depend on investor awareness, cost structure, and how actively the fund can deliver its target in the face of global market volatility.