South Africa: Two Arrested in R3 Million Abalone Bust - South African News Briefs - November 11, 2025

Two Arrested in Cape Town with R3m Abalone Cache

Environmental authorities have welcomed the arrest of two foreign nationals in Primrose Park for possession of abalone worth over R3 million, reports EWN. The suspects, who were allegedly operating a drying facility, were apprehended, and more than 6,000 units of abalone were confiscated. According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment spokesperson Thobile Zulu-Molobi, the arrests highlight the success of collaborative efforts in disrupting poaching networks. She said such operations are vital to protecting endangered species and ensuring sustainable fisheries management.

AKA Murder Suspects to Be Extradited from Eswatini

Two brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, accused of murdering rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in Durban in 2023, are set to be extradited from Eswatini to South Africa to stand trial, reports SABC News. After initially appealing their extradition, the pair later abandoned the appeal, allowing the process to proceed. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has since received the extradition order from Eswatini, where the brothers have been detained. They will join five other co-accused in Durban, facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Forbes and Motsoane were fatally shot outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road two years ago.

Wingfield Fire Victims Renew Calls for Resettlement in Third Countries

Foreign nationals affected by a recent fire at the Wingfield refugee camp near Maitland have renewed their calls for resettlement in countries other than South Africa, reports EWN. The blaze, which destroyed a marquee tent housing more than 200 refugees, is still under investigation but is suspected to have started in a wooden kitchen structure. Some displaced residents have been temporarily relocated to unaffected structures on the site's perimeter. The group, which previously protested outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town in 2019, continues to demand resettlement, saying the South African government should assess their individual cases. Occupant Faraja Augustine said authorities should determine who qualifies for repatriation, reintegration, or resettlement in a third country. The refugees also face the possibility of eviction, with a court hearing scheduled for April next year.

