Kenya: NCIC, Political Leaders Meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana-West Pokot Border Violence

11 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West Pokot counties to deliberate on sustainable solutions to the persistent conflicts along their shared border.

The meeting seeks to chart a path toward lasting peace in the Kerio Valley Belt, a region that has long been plagued by recurrent clashes.

The recent conflicts have resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of families, and disruption of livelihoods, severely affecting the social and economic stability of the two neighbouring counties.

According to the NCIC, the discussions will focus on addressing underlying issues fueling the tensions, including competition over resources, historical grievances, and security concerns.

The Commission led by Rev Samuel Kobia on Monday facilitated a meeting to strengthen peaceful coexistence, reconciliation, and cross-border collaboration between communities living along the Turkana, West Pokot, and Tiaty borders.

The meeting also addressed the increased Inter-communal ethnic tensions between the bordering communities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.