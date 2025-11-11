Kenya Calls for Global Support to Build Climate-Resilient Cities At COP30

COP30 gets underway in Belém in the Brazilian Amazon.
11 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya has urged the international community to step up support for climate-resilient urban development, emphasizing the need to reach the most vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Peripheries and Climate Justice at COP30, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Festus Ngeno highlighted Kenya's leadership in implementing transformative urban programmes, including the Affordable Housing Programme and the Building Climate Resilience with the Urban Poor initiative (BCRUP).

The PS traced the BCRUP initiative's journey from the UN Climate Action Summit in 2029 to the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi and COP28 in Dubai.

Co-led with Brazil, the ten-year plan backed by 20 African nations aims to foster long-term partnerships, sustainable financing, and inclusive urban planning.

PS Ngeno called on COP30 partners to prioritize BCRUP as a global model for climate-responsive urbanization, stressing that resilience should be a right, not a privilege.

