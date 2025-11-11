Kenya: Woman, 'Husband' Nabbed After Robbing Briton Boyfriend Sh800,000 in Nyali Ambush

11 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — Detectives in Nyali have arrested a woman following a staged robbery against her British boyfriend in an ambush by her 'husband'.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Samira Mumbi Kiarie, alias Samira, lured the unsuspecting foreigner to her Nyali apartment under the pretext of a romantic date, after months of online courtship.

Moments after the Briton arrived, the door allegedly flew open and two men stormed in--one posing as Samira's enraged husband, the other flashing a fake police ID, the DCI reported on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The "husband" accused the foreigner of wrecking his marriage, while the impostor cop threatened to arrest him. Fearing the worst, the terrified man was coerced into transferring Sh800,000 to mobile phone numbers provided by the gang.

Once the transaction was complete, the trio reportedly escorted the Briton out before disappearing into the night.

DCI investigators later traced and arrested Samira and one of her accomplices, Paul Webster Mangeni, alias Paulo, after a forensic trail led to their hideout.

Detectives say the two are part of a notorious syndicate targeting foreigners through dating sites before luring them into rented apartments and robbing them.

Both suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment as a manhunt continues for the third suspect still on the run.

"Investigations have established the suspects are part of a network that traps foreigners online and stages fake robberies to extort them," DCI said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.