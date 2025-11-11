Uganda: FDC's Alobo and Attan Kick Off Campaigns With Massive Rally in Soroti

The Forum for Democratic Change's 2026 campaign season officially began in Soroti City over the weekend, with Soroti City Woman MP Joan Alobo Acom--popularly known as Arrow Girl--and former Soroti City East legislator Moses Okia Attan leading a spirited joint rally that attracted large crowds.

The event, held at Moruapesur Cell D, was marked by a vibrant show of party colours, chants of "FDC oyee," and renewed enthusiasm from supporters who braved the scorching sun to welcome their candidates.

Clad in blue, the FDC's signature colour, the crowd waved flags and sang party anthems as the two leaders arrived in a convoy alongside other party officials and local mobilisers.

The rally demonstrated the FDC's enduring strength in the Teso sub-region, where it has long enjoyed solid political support.

Addressing the crowd, Alobo thanked the people of Soroti for their continued trust, highlighting her achievements in Parliament, including advocacy for cattle compensation and rehabilitation programs in Teso.

"Our struggle is about justice, equality, and accountability," she told supporters.

"We have proven that leadership is not about privilege but service. Together, we can build a Soroti where everyone's voice matters."

She also reaffirmed her commitment to fighting corruption, promoting women's empowerment, and improving access to education.

Several speakers commended her proactive leadership, particularly her intervention in resolving the Soroti Central Market crisis, which prompted government action through Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi.

On his part, Moses Okia Attan--who is seeking to reclaim his Soroti City East seat--received a rousing reception from supporters who vowed to return him to Parliament in 2026.

Attan, who lost his seat in a court-ordered by-election to Herbert Edmund Ariko, told the crowd that his focus remains on truth, transparency, and service.

"The people of Soroti know who stood by them," Attan said.

"We are not here to fight individuals but to fight for dignity and development. FDC stands for the people, and this campaign proves that Soroti remains blue."

The joint rally, which ended with songs and dances of solidarity, was hailed by analysts as a tactical show of unity that could consolidate the FDC's urban vote and re-energize its political base in the region ahead of the 2026 general elections.