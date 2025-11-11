South Africa: MPs Head to Jail - - to Hear Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's Evidence

The parliamentary committee investigating the Mkhwanazi allegations will request another extension to finish its work, while MPs plan a visit to Kgosi Mampuru prison to hear testimony from Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Parliamentarians will soon head for prison - to hear evidence from Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala in the ongoing inquiry after allegations that a drug cartel has infiltrated aspects of South African policing and politicians.

On Monday, 10 November, during a meeting of the parliamentary ad hoc committee, MPs heard that progress was under way to hear evidence from Matlala.

The parliamentary committee stems from the explosive allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner.

Two different processes have been established to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations: the parliamentary ad hoc committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Matlala's name came up in the public domain at the Madlanga Commission, after he was named as a member of the Big Five drug cartel, which has allegedly managed to infiltrate policing within South Africa, as well as potentially funding political ambitions for political parties.

In Parliament, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu (who has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the Mkhwanazi allegations), admitted that his lawyers...