Africa: COP30 Kicks Off With Donor Nations Served With 'Invoice' for Climate Finance

The COP of 'implementation' and 'truth' has opened in the Amazon with leaders demanding definitive action over aspirational climate policy. The outgoing COP29 president raised the stakes by presenting donor countries with a symbolic invoice for past-due climate finance.

The opening statements delivered at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, on Monday, 10 November, serve as a declaration that the global climate response is moving into a new era defined by implementation and accountability.

Collectively, the opening addresses set the stage for the first full implementation cycle of the Paris Agreement, a moment that demands delivery, not debate. Leaders have labelled this gathering the "COP of implementation" and the "COP of truth." The core message is that the world must now move much faster on reducing emissions and strengthening resilience.

The primary focus is the delivery of climate finance, which has been positioned as a litmus test for the multilateral system -- now it's up to the delegates to deliver this (and pay up).

Below are some of the opening statements from the COP30 opening ceremony on 10 November.

COP29 president, Mukhtar Babayev

Every year, we face challenges, and COP29 in Baku was no different. Our region understood the need for...