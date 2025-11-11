East Africa: EAC Pushes for Expanded Climate Financing At COP30 in Brazil

Belém, Brazil — The East African Community (EAC) is presenting a united regional front at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, advocating for expanded access to climate finance for Least Developed Countries and vulnerable communities.

Representing all eight Partner States, the EAC delegation is attending COP30 with a shared position that promotes nature-based solutions, strengthens transboundary water cooperation, and accelerates the implementation of national climate commitments through regional coordination.

EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrew Ariik, who is leading the delegation, stressed that regional cooperation is central to building climate resilience.

"Our united position ensures that Partner States speak with one voice on the global stage," Ariik said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"COP30 is a defining moment for East Africa to demonstrate that regional cooperation is key to building climate resilience."

A highlight of the EAC's participation is the launch of the Preview Edition of the Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025, developed by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), an EAC agency, with support from GIZ.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the ecological health, socio-economic trends, and governance of the Lake Victoria Basin, which supports over 45 million people across five Partner States.

Data-driven climate action

The report also showcases results from German Technical and Financial Cooperation through the Water Information System (WIS), financed by BMZ via KfW under the Lake Victoria Basin Integrated Water Resource Management Program, a €60 million project.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Julia Kronberg, Head of Development Cooperation in Tanzania and the EAC, emphasized the importance of data-driven climate action.

"Germany is proud to partner with the East African Community in promoting data-driven climate action," she said.

"We hope the report provides a sound basis for financing sustainable infrastructure projects, cross-border water management, and climate adaptation measures that respond to real needs."

LVBC Executive Secretary Masinde Bwire added that the report will guide evidence-based policy and regional collaboration.

"The State of the Basin Report provides insights that are critical for policy and action. It strengthens transboundary cooperation and supports the communities who depend on Lake Victoria for their livelihoods," Bwire said.