Rwanda: Her Style - I Learned That Fashion and Style Are Personal--Madederi

interview

Rwandan actress, filmmaker and entrepreneur Clenia Dusenge has established herself as a powerhouse in the country's evolving cinema industry. She is known to many by her character name "Madederi" in popular TV series Papa Sava.

Madederi describes her style as "elegant, clean, and confident."

Her style has evolved over the years as she grew more into herself and that led to knowing what makes her feel comfortable and confident, the simple and classy outfits that reflect who she is.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Madederi's wardrobe does not comprise clothes that are too tight or too revealing. She, however, prefers outfits that are free and let her feel herself wherever she goes.

Does hairstyling matter to you?

Yes, a lot. When my hair is neat, I feel settled, confident, and ready for anything. Hair really sets the tone.

Any fashion mistake you've made and what have you learned?

Trying to copy others or wear things that didn't feel like me. I learned that fashion is personal. I should dress in a way that respects who I am, so years later I can look back at my pictures and still be proud.

What does a perfect outfit look like for you?

Simple but elegant. A nice dress, clean heels or sandals, and small, classy jewelry.

What's the most surprising compliment you've received on your style?

Someone once told me that I'm beautiful every day, but that day I looked elegant in a different way. That meant a lot because it showed they saw the energy, not just the clothes.

Which designer do you admire?

Valentino and Chanel are my favorite because they represent timeless elegance. Nothing loud, just beauty that speaks softly. But, in Rwanda, I like Kezem and Do be Couture.

What's the most expensive item in your wardrobe and its price?

It is probably a dress I bought for Rwf 300,000 at Kezem Rwanda.

Rank these in order of priority

First comes hair then makeup, shoes, clothes, perfume, jewelry, handbag and then nails.

How do you choose an outfit for a special event?

I choose something that makes me feel comfortable, confident, and fresh. How I feel matters more than how the outfit looks.

Your everyday essentials?

I have quite a few essentials for my everyday life routine. I must have shoes, jeans, a clean T-shirt, a good bra, perfume, lip balm, a hair band, a watch, a scarf, a warm sweater, sunglasses, a simple handbag, and soft, minimal jewelry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What's your favorite type of shoes and why?

Mid heels because they give me height, confidence, and elegance, but still let me move comfortably.

How do you decide your hairstyle?

It depends on the outfit, where I'm going, and the mood I want to express that day.

What's a fashion choice you wouldn't repeat?

Wearing very bright colors. I learned that simplicity is more powerful and timeless.

How do you stay true to yourself while trends keep changing?

I choose what feels right for me. I don't follow every trend. My peace, confidence, and identity come first.

What's your biggest fashion challenge?

I love classy pieces -- so sometimes choosing just one outfit is hard because they all feel right.

What's one fashion item you can't live without?

Jeans and a good T-shirt.

How important are accessories?

Very important -- but in moderation. They should complete the look, not dominate it.

Any fashion advice?

Be yourself, choose simplicity and elegance. Don't dress to look like someone else because your uniqueness is your beauty, so honor that.