Rwanda: Why the Private Sector Should Build More Global City Partnerships

In today's interconnected world, the strength of a nation's economy often depends on how well its private sector connects beyond borders--not just with countries, but with leading cities that drive innovation, trade, and investment.

The growing cooperation between the Private Sector Federation (PSF) and China's Hunan Province stresses the importance of cultivating relationships with major urban and industrial hubs worldwide.

Cities such as Changsha, Dubai, Singapore, Rotterdam, and others in major Western capitals and across Asia are not merely administrative centers; they are engines of economic activity, hubs of technology, logistics, and finance.

By engaging with them directly, the private sector gains access to knowledge, networks, and markets that can accelerate industrialisation and export diversification.

The recent visit by a Hunan delegation to Kigali, building on the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, reflects how targeted city-to-city cooperation can yield tangible results--investments, skill exchanges, and access to large consumer bases.

These kinds of relationships can be transformative. They allow businesses to plug into global value chains, attract investors who are closer to innovation ecosystems, and showcase local products directly to potential buyers.

Moreover, as the government pursues a 30 percent industrial contribution to GDP by 2030, the private sector's ability to connect with specialised cities--those known for manufacturing, ICT, or green technology--will be essential.

Beyond economics, such partnerships promote people-to-people ties, cultural understanding, and sustainable collaboration rooted in shared goals. When the City of Kigali signed a friendship agreement with Hunan Province in 2021, it signaled a shift toward localised diplomacy--where cities and private sectors jointly drive national development ambitions.

The path ahead should see the private sector intentionally cultivating relations with major cities across continents--from Asia's industrial capitals to Western business hubs.

Building these city-based networks is not just about trade; it is about positioning the country as a dynamic, agile, and globally connected economy. In the age of urban diplomacy, the nation's growth story will depend as much on Kigali's partnerships with global cities as on national agreements between states.