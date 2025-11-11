Rwanda: Why Rising Domestic Coffee Consumption Matters

About six years ago, coffee produced by Impexcor, a leading Rwandan coffee processor for domestic consumption stood at just one tonne. Today, that figure has grown twentyfold, a sign of the rising appetite for locally produced coffee, according to Oreste Baragahorana, the company's Chief Operations Manager.

He was speaking at a press conference on the performance and future prospects of Rwanda's coffee sector, held in Kigali last week.

The company's coffee brand, Rugali Coffee, has experienced unprecedented growth in the local market.

"Six years ago, our company sold only one tonne of coffee locally. Today, that figure has reached 20 tonnes. This shows that Rwandans are increasingly drinking coffee produced in Rwanda," said Baragahorana, who is also the Chairperson of the Coffee Exporters and Processors Association of Rwanda.

Impexcor's coffee which is sold as roasted ground or whole beans is available in supermarkets and supplied to coffee shops across the country.

Baragahorana said this surge in local demand not only indicates a shift in consumer culture but also enhances Rwanda's coffee position abroad.

"When buyers know that locals also consume the coffee, it adds value," he said. "They understand that if they don't buy it, the people who produce it will -- just as it is the case in some other coffee-producing countries."

Domestic coffee consumption on the rise

The growing sales of companies like Impexcor reflects a broader national trend.

Claude Bizimana, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), says there has been progress in Rwanda's domestic coffee consumption, driven by changing consumer habits, government initiatives, and a growing appreciation for locally produced coffee.

He said that about 5 per cent of the country's coffee is currently consumed domestically. This is equivalent to more than 1,000 tonnes out of 21,000 tonnes produced in the 2024/2025 fiscal year, according to NAEB.

In 2023, domestic consumption accounted for just 2 per cent of total production, meaning the share has more than doubled within two years. NAEB now aims to raise that figure further.

"We have made it our goal to ensure that at least 15 per cent of our coffee is consumed locally," Bizimana said. "That means ensuring our coffee is well-prepared, accessible, and affordable, while encouraging Rwandans to embrace a true coffee-drinking culture."

He said that coffee drinking has become an increasingly social activity.

"In the past, people would say, 'let's meet for a beer,' but today it's common to hear, 'let's meet for coffee,"' he said.

This implies coffee has become a beverage that brings people together for conversations, business, and social gatherings.

Building a coffee consumption culture and a related impact

Bizimana emphasised that the Rwandan government, through NAEB, is actively promoting domestic consumption by ensuring quality coffee is available across the country. He pointed to the growing number of coffee shops as evidence of deliberate efforts to nurture a national coffee culture.

"This didn't happen by chance," he said. "There are government programmes designed to encourage Rwandans to drink the coffee we produce. This also supports job creation, particularly among young people."

He added that for coffee to be well prepared for consumers, there are workers who receive advanced training to handle different stages of coffee preparation - from roasting and cupping to brewing and branding, each stage requires specialised skills.

"Baristas, roasters, and cuppers all undergo different types of professional training," he said.

"We are pleased that the government of Rwanda, through NAEB, provides such training--especially to young people--so they can create their own jobs in the coffee sector."

NAEB, he stated, also provides financial support to coffee washing stations seeking to open coffee shops nationwide, further promoting local consumption and value addition.

"When you buy a cup of coffee for about Rwf2,000, that money supports the livelihoods of everyone along the coffee value chain," Bizimana said.

Baragahorana said that Rwanda now has more than 300 coffee washing stations, which play a crucial role in ensuring quality and supporting both export and domestic markets.

Historically, coffee was viewed primarily as a colonial export crop, limiting domestic consumption. But this perception is changing. The proliferation of coffee shops in Kigali, the influx of coffee-drinking visitors, and initiatives encouraging farmers to enjoy their own coffee are helping shift attitudes, according to NAEB.

An increase in local coffee consumption, it says, could stimulate economic growth by creating jobs, encouraging value addition, and boosting incomes. It could also reduce Rwanda's reliance on volatile international coffee markets, allowing farmers to retain a larger share of earnings within the country.

Meanwhile, Rwanda generated over $116 million (about Rwf168 billion) from coffee exports in the 2024/2025 fiscal year, a 48 per cent increase from $78.7 million the previous year.

Bizimana attributed the growth to higher production and improved international prices. Coffee output rose to about 21,000 tonnes, up 25 per cent from the previous year, while the average export price increased by 18 per cent--from $4.8 to $5.66 per kilogram.

This rebound follows a 32 per cent decline in 2023/24, when revenues fell due to lower volumes and weaker global prices. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources that slump was largely driven by the impacts of climate change and price volatility on global markets.