South Africa: Southern African Large Telescope Marks 20 Years of Breakthroughs

The Southern African Large Telescope (SALT), which is Africa's largest optical telescope and one of the most powerful in the world, celebrated its 20th anniversary of astronomical achievements and breakthroughs.

According to the National Research Foundation (NRF), this flagship facility for South African and global astronomy was officially inaugurated in 2005 by then-President Thabo Mbeki.

The milestone celebrations on Monday were co-hosted by SALT, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), and the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), a national facility of the NRF in Sutherland in the Northern Cape, where SALT operates.

READ | Southern African Large Telescope marks 20 years of astronomical achievements

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The commemorative celebration brought together dignitaries, prominent astronomers and scientists, and representatives from international partners to reflect on SALT's scientific impact and enduring legacy.

In his welcome address, Professor Brian Chaboyer, Chair of the SALT Board, stated that the telescope is the first optical telescope built in South Africa. He described this decision as courageous on many levels, given that all previous optical telescopes had been constructed outside the country.

"Motivated by an ambitious Science White Paper from the new government, there was a plan for South Africa to build and operate the largest single optical telescope in the Southern Hemisphere," said Chaboyer.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, said the democratic government's decision in 1998 to fund SALT's construction was a defining moment for South African science.

"SALT was built to serve both science and society, linking frontier research with education, technology and socio-economic development. It showed that big science can drive national progress."

As South Africa looks ahead, Gina reaffirmed the department's commitment to sustaining and expanding the country's global leadership in astronomy.

"SALT's 20-year journey is a story of vision, perseverance and excellence. We remain committed to ensuring it continues to shine as a beacon of African science, uniting research, education, and innovation for the benefit of humanity," said Gina.

SALT is more than a telescope, but a symbol of what is possible when vision, investment, and international cooperation come together in pursuit of knowledge and progress, Gina added.

Human development

Speaking on behalf of the NRF, the Board Chair, Professor Mosa Moshabela, emphasised that the conception of SALT was not only a scientific ambition, but a governance decision of courage.

"It represented a conviction that South Africa could build and sustain a world-class research facility and, through it, redefine its place in global science," he said.

The NRF leadership championed that vision and provided the stewardship needed to make SALT a reality, said Moshabela.

"From conception to construction, and through two decades of operation, the NRF has remained the principal shareholder, funder, and custodian of SALT's success."

Moshabela emphasised that every discovery made by SALT involves a person - be it a student, technician, engineer, or scientist - whose development reflects a story of progress.

He added that SALT has served not only as a laboratory for scientific discovery but also as a workshop for human development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Over fifty doctoral theses have been produced using SALT data, and hundreds of students have gained hands-on training at the observatory. Many of them now occupy leading positions in research and technology, locally and abroad," Moshabela.

Affectionately known as Africa's Giant Eye on the Sky, SALT remains the largest single optical telescope in the Southern Hemisphere, capable of detecting light from celestial objects a billion times too faint to be seen with the naked eye.

Originally conceptualised in the late 1990s as a bold national scientific endeavour, the project became a reality in 1998 when the South African government committed US$10 million towards its construction.

Completed in 2005, SALT entered full scientific operations in 2011 and has since delivered groundbreaking research that continues to shape our understanding of the universe.